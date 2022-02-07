Man arrested after running red light, failing to pull over and crashing into a wall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person is dead and a man was arrested after a vehicle crashed into a wall in Tucson February 1, police say.

An officer from Operations Division South tried to stop a driver who fled after running a stop light at the intersection of South Oregon Drive and South Alaska Drive on Feb. 1 around 9:30 p.m.

The driver has been identified as 19-year-old Jose Luis Chavez, and was driving a red and grey 2005 Chrysler 300, according to Tucson Police. An officer tried to stop Chavez after running a red light but he drove into a nearby neighborhood.

Chavez lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall in the 5400 block of South Alaska Drive. Police say Chavez fled from the vehicle by foot, he was later found and detain in an alleyway.

Tucson Fire responded to the scene after officers located a passenger in the vehicle.

The passenger was identified as 18-year-old Immanuel Oloya. Police say Oloya died on scene and next of kin was notified.

Chavez was booked into Pima County Jail for leaving the scene of a fatality collision.

