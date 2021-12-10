Watch
Man arrested after Quran damaged at Arizona State University

Posted at 12:06 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 14:06:35-05

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State University police have arrested a man they say is responsible for damaging Islamic literature and a copy of the Quran at the campus library.

Police are investigating a motive for damage at the Hayden Library’s interfaith room on Wednesday. Before the arrest, the ASU Muslim Students Association called the damage a hate crime and posted photos of burned and torn pages with Arabic writing and damage to a wall.

Court records and a statement from ASU police say officers on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old homeless man after a witness saw him tear up several magazines and books and reported it to library staff. Officers connected him to the earlier damage of Islamic materials through surveillance footage.

