Man arrested after partner found dead in Midtown home

A woman who didn't show up to work was found dead in her Midtown home Wednesday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, officers went to 74-year-old Sandra Joyce Rae-Hansen's home in the 1600 block of East Prince Road to perform a welfare check at around 9:45 a.m.

Rae-Hansen's coworkers contacted police after she failed to appear for work and were unable to reach her, the news release said.

Before officers arrived, coworkers spoke with Rae-Hansen's partner, 66-year-old Steven Joseph Birch, at the door of the home. Officers found that Rae-Hansen was dead upon entering the home.

Birch was detained. After an investigation, detectives charged Birch with first-degree murder/domestic violence.