TUCSON, Ariz. - A 41-year-old man has been arrested after robbing a Viva Burrito at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the restaurant near Campbell and Irvington, where witnesses told them the man ran away from the business with a handgun. They found several pieces of evidence that lead them to a nearby apartment complex.

That's where police found Cisco Castillo on a second story balcony, according to a press release.

Police said the man brandished what appeared to be a weapon, and four Tucson Police Officers fired at him.

After being shot the suspect broke into an apartment through a window.

A mother and 3-year-old daughter inside that apartment hid in a closet while police tried to talk the Castillo out of the apartment.

Hostage negotiators and SWAT spoke on the phone with the woman trapped inside.

Police said they did not know what the suspect would do inside the apartment, so they rescued the mother and her daughter immediately.

SWAT officers climbed to the woman's bedroom window on a ladder to bring she and her daughter to safety. They were then able to talk Castillo out of the apartment.

Police then learned the weapon he had was a black CO2 replica handgun.

Castillo was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Castillo will face charges after he is released from the hospital.

Police said they were able to tie Castillo to at least seven other robberies over the past two months.