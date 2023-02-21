Man arrested after firing gun in Sahuarita residence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Police Department responded to reports of gunshots Monday night.

The incident took place Feb. 20 around 10:14 p.m. near the 500 block of E. Calle Escora.

Officers saw a car leave the area at a high rate of speed and stopped the car.

A woman who had her children with her was driving the car and left the residence on East Calle Escora.

According to SPD, 29-year-old Tucson resident Jamal Prentiss had visited Sahuarita to see his children.

He and his former girlfriend began arguing.

Prentiss reportedly went into the backyard of the residence and fired approximately three rounds from a pistol.

The woman and children fled the residence after this occurred.

Prentiss was contacted and arrested at the home.

He was later booked into the Pima County Jail on the following charges: Three Counts of Weapons Misconduct for Discharging a Firearm within Town Limits, a Class 6 Felony, Possession of a Weapon by a Prohibited Person, a Class 4 Felony and Four counts of Disorderly Conduct, a Class 1 Misdemeanor.

Prentiss also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information, contact the SPD by calling 911 or 344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday or by contacting the TIP Line at 520-445-7847.