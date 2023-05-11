Man arrested after assaulting another man at Jack in the Box drive thru

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On April 23, a 36-year-old man assaulted a man at a Jack in the Box drive-thru.

The man identified as Sean Soriano was at the Jack in the Box located at 1202 W. St Mary's Road driving a white pickup truck and was continually revving the engine, which had loud exhaust.

The male victim walked over to Jack in the Box and asked Sean to stop.

Soriano then exited the pickup and assaulted him.

The victim was able to walk away back to his home and Soriano followed and yelled at him.

Soriano's case was seen on N. Grande Ave., near the victim's residence minutes after.

Several shots are reportedly fired from the pickup at the victim's home.

No injuries were reported but police found several shell casings at the scene.

TPD identified Soriano as the suspect in the shooting.

Soriano was located at a home on North Romero Road on May 10.

He was taken into custody and a search warrant was served on the home.

Soriano was charged with several felonies; Drive-by Shooting, Prohibited Possessor, Discharging a Firearm at an Occupied Structure, and Discharging a Firearm Within City Limits.

He is currently being held in the Pima County Jail on a $25,000 bond.