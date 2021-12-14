Man and woman found dead and burned in pit, Cochise County Sheriff's Office investigating

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating a heinous double murder after a man and woman were reported missing. Investigators tell KGUN 9 the suspect tried to bury a car to hide evidence.

Cochise County has identified the two who were murdered and buried as Carlson's ex-wife Duong Nguyen and her friend Robert Atwell.

A Cochise County spokesperson says Nguyen went to Carlson's home to pick up the couple's young daughter.

Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Aschenbach Road, which was the last known location of the Nguyen's ex-husband's home in Pearce, Arizona.

Investigators searched the property with a warrant and found two bodies burned in a pit, a spokesperson for Cochise County says. It was also discovered that a second pit had been dug to hide Nguyen's rental car.

Now, 56-year-old Gregory Carlson is facing two counts of second-degree murder, concealment of bodies and tampering with evidence.

Carlson remains in custody and has a hearing next February.

