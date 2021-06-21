Watch
Man allegedly fired shots toward 2 Phoenix police officers

Posted at 9:02 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 12:02:28-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man is facing charges after he allegedly fired shots toward two uniformed Phoenix police officers who were working off-duty security.

Police say the two officers were called to remove a 37-year-old man who was involved in an argument inside a bar around 1 a.m. Sunday. A woman alleged that an ex-boyfriend was possibly following her from another bar in the Phoenix area.

Later that night, the officers saw the ex-boyfriend arguing with the woman in the patio area of the bar. Police say the officers removed the man and told him to leave and he drove away, but then looped around and allegedly fired shots toward the officers.

