Man accused of setting a house on fire after claiming he lived there

TUCSON — A man has been arrested and charged with arson in connection to a house fire.

On Sept. 21, deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department Tucson Mountain District responded to a house fire in the area of N. Sandario Road.

When they arrived, firefighters were already working put out the fire.

Deputies discovered a second building burning behind a locked fence. Police say a man claimed he lived at the home and tried to open the gate but could not.

Deputies used bolt cutters to gain access so firefighters could safely reach the second building and put out the flames.

After interviewing witnesses and speaking with the property owner, deputies determined the man did not live there and was a suspect in the arson, authorities say.

The man, later identified as 35-year-old Mykel Miller, was arrested on charges of arson of an occupied structure and arson of property.