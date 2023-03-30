Man accused of multiple felonies arrested in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police arrested a man suspected of committing multiple felonies, dating back over a month.

On March 8th, Department of Public Safety troopers tried to stop a green Ford F-250 truck, that was being driven by the suspect — 30-year-old Luciano Kristoff. Troopers noted the truck was traveling at a high speed in the city of Huachuca. At the time, DPS was unaware the truck was stolen from its owner in Sierra Vista.

Kristoff fled the traffic stop, leading DPS troopers on a high-speed pursuit. As they reached the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on State Route 90, Kristoff reportedly lost control of the truck, which resulted in a multi-car crash. Kristoff was then taken to Banner University Medical Center in critical condition.

On March 18th, Kristoff left the hospital, despite warnings from medical practicioners.

On March 29th, Kristoff was found hiding inside another car, that was stopped by Tucson Police Department officers on an unrelated matter. Kristoff was then taken into custody, transported and booked into the Cochise County Jail.

Kristoff faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, endangerment, and felony flight in relation to the events of March 8th.