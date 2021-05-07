Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Man accused of lying about large group hike at Grand Canyon

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Generic siren
Siren Generic
Posted at 6:25 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 09:25:58-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Washington state man is accused of defying federal regulations by organizing a large group hike at the Grand Canyon.

A complaint filed this week in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff alleges Joseph Don Mount took more than 150 people to the canyon in October for a rim-to-rim hike. A special use permit is required for groups of 12-30 people in normal years. Larger groups aren't allowed, even if they split up.

The park has further restricted group sizes during the pandemic. Mount did not return a message from The Associated Press on Thursday. He's scheduled for a court hearing later this month.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.