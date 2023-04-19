Man accused of killing "Mamma Linda" in 2021 takes lesser plea

In the video player: Remembering “Mamma Linda”—murdered on the street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson teen accused of murdering a homeless woman has pled guilty to lesser charges and will get probation only.

70-year-old Linda Mendibles was a homeless woman loved by many. She was often referred to as 'Mamma Linda.'

Back in 2021, police found Mendibles shot to death. They eventually arrested a then-17-year-old for first degree murder in 2022.

The man charged has plead guilty to two amended charges: Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor, and tampering with evidence.

A Pima County Superior Court judge has sentenced him to seven years of probation.

----

