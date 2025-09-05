Man accused of barricading himself in apartment, firing at deputies, identified

The man who barricaded himself inside of a second-floor apartment, shooting rounds at random until SWAT shot him, has been identified as 29-year-old Cody Hudson, by the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team.

According to a previous news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to reports of Hudson making suicidal threats at shortly before 2 p.m. on Aug. 11.

At that time, deputies learned that another occupant within the apartment was kept from leaving.

Upon arrival, deputies learned Hudson was armed with a gun and had made threats to kill himself and the occupant, the news release said.

Deputies coordinated with Northwest Fire to safely evacuate the other occupant from the second-story apartment balcony using a ladder, as well as residents in nearby apartment buildings.

Negotiators established communication with Hudson and attempted to persuade him to surrender, the news release said.

At 5:18 p.m., Hudson began firing rounds indiscriminately from the apartment and continued to do so for the next nine hours, the news release said.

During that time period, SWAT officers tried several different ways to persuade him to surrender.

Shortly after midnight, Hudson exited and again started to fire rounds. Members of the Pima Regional SWAT team returned fire, hitting the man.

Hudson was secured and transported to a local hospital for care.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team determined Hudson fired more than 40 handgun rounds toward law enforcement and the surrounding common areas during the standoff.

According to a news release from Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, Hudson was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, three counts of discharging a firearm at an occupied structure, disorderly conduct with a weapon and one count of weapons misconduct/prohibited possessor.

Hudson remains hospitalized and is receiving medical treatment, but has been booked in absentia into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.