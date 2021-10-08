Man, 41, sentenced on drug trafficking charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 41-year-old man who pleaded guilty to drug trafficking was sentenced to five years in prison.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Anastacio Alvarez-Lion of Nogales, Son. pleaded guilty to distribute cocaine, heroin and meth, as well as to illegal reentry.

Prosecutors say Alvarez-Lion operated as a supervisor for a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation, guiding Mexican nationals who brought narcotics into the U.S.

Alvarez-Lion was arrested June 30, 2020 in Tucson with 1.46 kilograms of cocaine, 342.5 kg of heroin and 19.19 kg of meth, as well as a loaded handgun magazine.

