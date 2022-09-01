Man, 22, sentenced to prison on drug conspiracy conviction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Pima, Ariz. man was sentenced to prison on multiple drug charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 22-year-old Jesus Alfonso Duarte was sentenced in federal court to 46 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to import fentanyl, meth and heroin.

Five years of supervised release will follow his sentenve.

Duarte was accused of entering the U.S. at the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, Ariz. with more than 32 pounds of drugs hidden in his vehicle on March 29, 2020.

He told authorities he worked with a known drug trafficker in Mexico and lent his vehicle to the trafficker before re-entering the country.