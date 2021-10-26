Man, 21, dies after River Road motorcycle wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 21-year-old man died after a Monday motorcycle wreck.
According to Tucson police, Daniel Negrete Avila died after he rode a blue 2017 Suzuki SV650 into a white 2017 Buick Enclave that was attempting a left turn from a private road in the 2400 block of East River Road.
The driver of the Enclave cooperated with the investigation and was not impaired. The crash was at 12:30 p.m.
No charges or citations have been issued. Police say the Enclave driver failed to yield, contributing to the crash.
