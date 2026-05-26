Making a splash: Tucson offers free swim lessons for kids

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is offering free swimming lessons for children this summer through a program funded by the Pima County Health Department.

The lessons will be available at 11 Tucson recreation pools and are divided into two age groups: children ages 6 months to 3 years old, who participate with a parent or caregiver, and children and teens ages 3 to 17.

Athena Kehoe City of Tucson pool

Paul Hillman, an aquatics program coordinator with the city, said the younger classes focus heavily on water safety.

"If a child falls in, can they get to a wall, can they go on their back, can they breathe?" Hillman questions.

He says the overall goal is to help children feel calm and confident in the water while building foundational self-rescue skills.

According to data from Pima County, there have been 120 drowning deaths since 2017, including 23 involving children and teens 19 years old or younger.

“Getting in that calm environment where you can float on your back, because we really try to get away from that distress aspect, because once you're in distress, that's when the drowning process can start,” Hillman explains.

Some swimming lesson sessions are already full, while registration for later sessions will open on June 1. Here's more information on upcoming classes.

The city will also hold a preseason swim instructor training on May 29 at Clements Pool, where participants can help instructors practice teaching before classes begin.

The city is also opening 18 public pools for the summer season, which runs from May 31 through August.