Make your voice heard in Sun Van's new survey

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sun Van is seeking public comment on potential improvements or expansions to better serve the Tucson community.

During the first week of April, there will be several public meetings and virtual sessions where neighbors can provide suggestions on the future of the service. Dates are as follows:



Tuesday, April 2nd: Tucson Ward 2 Council Office: 7820 E Broadway Blvd | Noon to 1:30 p.m.

If you can't make one of these in-person meetings, there will be two additional virtual sessions as well:

Virtual Meeting 1: Tuesday, April 2nd | 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Virtual Meeting 2: Tuesday, April 9th | 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

There is a survey already available to those interested as well. You can fill out the survey at this link.

