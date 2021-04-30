Majority of families choosing online learning in Nogales schools

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — There's less than a month away for schools across Southern Arizona. While we often hear about the woes of remote learning, the Nogales Public School District is seeing a surprising trend.

"At least until now, most of our families are choosing just to stay online," said Nogales Superintendent Fernando Parra. For high school students, Parra said, "We have 21% attending hybrid. 78.9% online."

The numbers are around the same for middle school students with elementary schools more split down the middle. "At the elementary level, we have six elementary schools and most of them are on the 40% hybrid and about 50-60 % online," Parra added.

District-wide, 70% of families are choosing to stick with online learning. Starting Monday, May 3, the district is allowing all students enrolled in hyrbid learning the opportunity to attend school in person four days a week. "We wanted to make sure that we provided that option for our parents to have that solid online program," Parra said.

In the next couple of weeks, Parra said they will be watching COVID data closely. "We have the percentages for them to be able to space the classrooms and to have a good number of students following the guidelines, the distancing guidelines," Parra said.

A change that could be happening as the district prepares for high school graduations. "If we do something in person, again not decided yet, but it will be a modified, not a traditional situation," Parra said.