Major Phoenix-based company to build near busy intersection of Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — City leaders say Marana is the third fastest-growing community in Arizona. Its location along I-10 makes Marana a popular spot for commercial and industrial development.

This intersection of I-10 and Tangerine Road sees hundreds of drivers a day. It’s one of the reasons there are eight business developments nearby.

“Natural location for logistics," said Curtis Woody, Marana’s Director of Economic Development. "Easy access to Interstate 10, easy access to El Paso, going east, City of Tucson, down to Mexico, and up to Phoenix which is only an hour and a half away.”

Shamrock Foods will soon use this northwest corner of the intersection, also known as Gladden Farms, for a food distribution center. It'll take up around 80 acres of land and bring many new job opportunities.

“They pay their people really well and some of the people have been with that company for well over 25 years,” Woody said.

The site was supposed to be an Amazon warehouse, but the company pulled out of the agreement.

“They decided not to build, they’ve been retracting all across the country and moving out of facilities and not building the ones they had plans for,” Woody said.

Unlike Amazon, Shamrock Foods was founded in Phoenix. Marana’s Chamber of Commerce says it’s happy to welcome an Arizona-based company to the site instead.

“It’s a family-owned, Arizona-based company," said Amanda Wiggins, President and CEO of Marana Chamber of Commerce. "So it's really exciting that this is the business that will locate here and grow with our community.”

City leaders say Shamrock Foods will use the site to service San Diego, Tucson and El Paso.

The City expects construction to begin in a couple of years. Shamrock Foods and the realtor said they didn't want to comment.

