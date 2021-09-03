Watch
Maine Guard soldier accused of sexually abusing colleague

Posted at 10:00 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 13:00:06-04

BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — A Maine National Guard soldier has been charged with sexually abusing a colleague while serving on the southern border.

Officials say Bret Chapman of Walpole, Maine, was arrested last week on charges of kidnapping, sexual abuse and aggravated assault. A prosecutor in Arizona says the crime took place in December while both soldiers were deployed to that state.

Chapman didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment. The Maine National Guard says sexual assault and all forms of harassment stand “in stark opposition to Army values.”

