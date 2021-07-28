Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Maci Reed celebration of life service to be held July 31

items.[0].image.alt
KGUN
prayers for maci
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 13:56:37-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A celebration of life service for 4-year-old Maci Reed will be held this Saturday.

The ceremony will be conducted at 10 a.m. at the Pima Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

According to an obituary website, Reed's family requests that attendees wear bright colors to honor Maci's life.

"Maci leaves to mourn: her parents; Adam and Laura Reed, her siblings, Gavin, Ethan and Ava; her paternal grandmother, Lori Lofgreen; and her grandfather, Larry Lofgreen. her maternal grandparents, Bill and Lynn Duncan. Maci was received into Heaven by her siblings, Trenton, Parker and Olivia," the obituary says.

Reed's passing was announced by the Pima Police Department after her body was located days after being swept away in Graham County floodwaters.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!