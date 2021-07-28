Maci Reed celebration of life service to be held July 31

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A celebration of life service for 4-year-old Maci Reed will be held this Saturday.

The ceremony will be conducted at 10 a.m. at the Pima Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

According to an obituary website, Reed's family requests that attendees wear bright colors to honor Maci's life.

"Maci leaves to mourn: her parents; Adam and Laura Reed, her siblings, Gavin, Ethan and Ava; her paternal grandmother, Lori Lofgreen; and her grandfather, Larry Lofgreen. her maternal grandparents, Bill and Lynn Duncan. Maci was received into Heaven by her siblings, Trenton, Parker and Olivia," the obituary says.

Reed's passing was announced by the Pima Police Department after her body was located days after being swept away in Graham County floodwaters.