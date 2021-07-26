4-year-old swept away in Graham County floodwaters found dead

PIMA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 4-year-old girl was found dead Monday morning after getting swept away in floodwaters last week in Pima, Arizona.

Police said the child, whose name is Maci, "did not survive the incident."

"Without this support, we would not have been able to locate Maci in this short amount of time," said the Pima Police Department. "Our condolences go to the family."

The girl first went missing Thursday. At around 9:22 p.m. that night, Pima Police say a woman called 911 saying she and her children were stuck on top of their blue suburban and were moving down the Cottonwood Wash.

When rescuers arrived, they were able to rescue some of the family, but the 4-year-old girl went missing.

In a Facebook group that was set up to search for Maci, one member said she was found by a local community member in Eden.

"At this time, we ask that the family is given time to process and grieve the loss of our sweet Maci," said the group member.