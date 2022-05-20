'Luz de Vida' concert benefitting survivors of homicide victims Saturday, May 21

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fort Lowell Records is throwing on a concert, celebrating the official album release of Luz de Vida II.

All proceeds will directly benefit Homicide Survivors, Inc. (HSI).

"Losing someone you love is devastating and unimaginable. Having the team from HSI by your side to help process, grieve, navigate and supporting victims and survivors lets us know that we never have to walk alone," Monique Vallery, a homicide survivor, expressed.

Vallery credits the nonprofit for helping her heal.

"HSI gave my family a voice for our loved one when we didn’t have the strength to speak and they have continued to give us hope that in time we will be able to start to heal," she shared.

This concert features the following artists:



La Cerca

Soda Sun

Tracy Shedd

Young Mothers

Kitimoto and JPW

Gabriel Naïm Amor



The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Hotel Congress Plaza. Tickets are $10 in advance, and $12 the day of.

"We were fortunate when my brother and two co-workers were murdered in 1999. Their employer generously paid for all three funerals," Kathy Weir, a homicide survivor, told KGUN 9.

She says fundraisers like this concert are crucial to families dealing with homicide trauma.

"Not everyone is the recipient of this level of compassion and generosity," Weir said. "These fundraisers are essential to assist the families to deal with circumstances that are often beyond their means."

iHeartRadio and Zia Records are also working together to make this concert happen.