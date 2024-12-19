Luxury cabin on Mt. Lemmon goes up for sale

You aren't exactly roughing it when you stay at the cabin on Mt. Lemmon belonging to Nicole and Adam Churchill.

Quite the opposite.

At just under 5,000 square feet, the residence, a six-minute walk from Mt. Lemmon's Sawmill Restaurant, is three stories of luxury living, that the Churchills recently listed for sale for $2.3 million.

The layout includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

"I like this fireplace," I say to Adam during a recent tour. "This is one of five?"

"One of five fireplaces, yes," he answers. "Three indoors and then two outside."

KGUN 9

The Churchills have owned the property for just under four years, and while they've used it primarily as an Airbnb, they've spent their share of weekends enjoying the mountain getaway.

Adam is originally from Canada. The snow in the winter reminds him of home.

"I'm an outdoorsy guy, so I love being outside quite a bit," he tells me. "Seeing my kids light up when they come up here; they love it up here."

If it wasn't for a possible opportunity back home, they might not have listed the cabin at all.

"We are considering doing something in Canada," he said.

The open-floor concept of the residence comes with high ceilings and two-story windows that give grand views of the woods that surround the property.

KGUN 9 Exposed beam ceiling

The main living area sports exposed beams and shares space with a nice big kitchen, two guest bedrooms, and a large patio with additional kitchen amenities for cooking outdoors.

"We can get a ton of snow up here," Adam said of the views from the patio. "It's gorgeous."

The downstairs area includes a three-car garage and an entertainment room, with a pool table, fireplace and bar. This section of the cabin was meant to entertain.

"This is where the kids love to be," Adam said. "This is where we get cozy at night and do movie night. The kids, this is their slumber party area."

Upstairs offers two more guest bedrooms and a large master bedroom, with another fireplace and an additional connecting patio.

KGUN 9 The meditation room

A meditation room is located off of the master bedroom.

"It is a real zen place in the morning," Nicole said. "You can go and relax and get some yoga in. I've enjoyed having yoga retreats up here,"

The house was built in 2008, "by a gentleman who was in construction," Adam said.

"No expense was spared on the building of it," he added.

The property is still a special place for the Churchills.

"If it sells great," Adam said. "If it doesn't, that's OK, too."