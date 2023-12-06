Lukeville Port of Entry closing affects tourism in Rocky Point

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ruben Cordova lives and owns a few businesses in Rocky Point, Mexico, including a massage business and tours to other parts of Mexico.

However, since last week, he has started to notice people are canceling massages and tours because the Lukeville Port of Entry has closed.

“My entire December calendar is empty now because of all these cancellations,” Cordova said.

He depends on tourists who patron his businesses. Cordova says normally he has 30 massages booked each week and is now left with only one this week, with people also canceling on two of his tours.

“99% of my clients are American or Canadians that either reside here or travel for the weekends or are here for a month,” he said.

The cancellations are also affecting his more than 20 employees from restaurants and other aspects of his tours who rely on people using his services.

So, he decided to do a caravan with a police escort provided through the City of Puerto Peñasco. Police will stop cars at stopping points so the caravan can go along. He offers this free service to people, many of whom are not even his clients.

“People can get an idea of what the road conditions are, times that it would take,” Cordova explained.

Director of Tourism for Rocky Point Martin Martinez also does the caravan with him. He says the Puerto Peñasco Office of Conventions and Visitors tells him the past two days they have lost at least $120,000 and 2,000 visitors.

He said this is affecting businesses in the area.

“So, they shorten their business hours, taxis,” Martinez said about the businesses.

Cordova is hoping to offer a bus for people from the Tucson and Phoenix areas so they can get to Rocky Point. He’s just wishing the Lukeville Port of Entry isn’t closed for a long time.

“Don’t give up on us. We’re here,” he added.