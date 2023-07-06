Low cost pet surgical unit opens new clinic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For pet owners like Pat and Lorenza Hanzlick, their Siberian Husky Duke is another member of the family. But taking care of Duke can be costly, so they decided to go to the new Dr. Kelly's Surgical Unit location that opened Wednesday.

"This is a way to save money, especially with their dental," Hanzlick said. "It's probably about 60% cheaper than other places."

From dental cleanings to spay or neuter, the veternary clinic offers those surgical procedures for a lower cost. The clinic began as a mobile unit in Tucson for the last four years and in Phoenix for the last seven years.

"We can be efficient with the doctor's time, nurses time, the pet's time under anesthesia and their recovery," Douglas Patriquin, the CEO of Dr. Kelly's said. "All that reduces the labor and service cost."

