Lovullo given 1-year extension through '22 by Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — With a little over a week left in the season and his team tied for the worst record in the major leagues at 48-104, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was given a one-year contract extension through 2022.
The deal announced Thursday includes a club option for 2023, according to general manager Mike Hazen.
Arizona had lost 14 of 17 entering Thursday and was tied with Baltimore.
