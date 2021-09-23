Watch
Lovullo given 1-year extension through '22 by Diamondbacks

With a little over a week left in the season and his team tied for the worst record in the major leagues at 48-104, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was given a one-year contract extension through 2022. AP photo.
Posted at 1:26 PM, Sep 23, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — With a little over a week left in the season and his team tied for the worst record in the major leagues at 48-104, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was given a one-year contract extension through 2022.

The deal announced Thursday includes a club option for 2023, according to general manager Mike Hazen.

Arizona had lost 14 of 17 entering Thursday and was tied with Baltimore.

