TUCSON, Ariz. — Someone bought a lottery ticket worth $280,000 at a Tucson Circle K.

According to Arizona State Lottery officials, the Fantasy 5 ticket was sold for the Friday, Nov. 20 drawing, at the Circle K at 4650 S. Palo Verde Road.

The winning jackpot numbers were 1, 7, 12, 15, 17.

