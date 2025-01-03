Looking back at the career of film critic and KGUN 9 legend Jim Ferguson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We told you last night about the passing of legendary KGUN 9 personality Jim Ferguson. I knew Jim almost as long as he was on KGUN, and am honored to take a look back at his extraordinary career.

Jim Ferguson began his television career on KGUN in the 1970s, hosting his own entertainment talk show. His most memorable episode: A 1979 interview with Bob Hope.

Hope was scheduled for a six-minute segment, and ended up staying the entire show. That's the respect Hollywood actors had for Ferguson.

KGUN 9 Bob Hope on the set of "The Jim Ferguson Show."

Ferguson's KGUN 9 talk show lasted 11 years. By the 1980s, Ferguson quit his career as a social studies teacher at Santa Rita High School and became a full-time movie critic here on KGUN.

During a 2019 KGUN 9 profile, Ferguson shared his passion for the film industry.

"I just love what I do and if I'm not invited to a film's 'something', I take it personally," he said with a laugh.

And though he interviewed nearly every major motion picture star of the time, he said he was never able to get Al Pacino on his show.

KGUN 9 "One of my best times of the day is when I get to talk to Matt Damon about a throwback movie," Ferguson said to Damon during a segment on 'Ocean's Eleven'.

Ferguson's garage was filled with hundreds and hundreds of video tapes containing his library of interviews—5,000 to 7,000 interviews, by his count.

In recent years, Ferguson was very active as a board member of the Critic's Choice Association. The last time I interviewed him was in the spring of 2022 ahead of the Critics Choice Awards show.

"The industry respects the critics," he told me. "Not all of them, but the majority of us. It is special."

Ferguson loved Hollywood and Hollywood loved him during a career that spanned more than 50 years.