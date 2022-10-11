Longtime Truly Nolen executive dies at age 80

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Truly Nolen executive died last week at age 80.
According to a company spokesperson, Bob Hartley died Oct. 6. He retired in 2020 as Vice President of Safety & Insurance after 50 years with the company.
He would have turned 81 Oct. 19.
Hartley first came to Tucson while in the Air Force, in which he served as a Radar Technician in the Air Force on Mount Lemmon. He was honorably discharged in 1969 and settled in Tucson.
Truly Nolen hired him on the spot as a Termite Inspector and worked his way up the company over the decades.
