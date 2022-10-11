Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Longtime Truly Nolen executive dies at age 80

According to a company spokesperson, Bob Hartley died Oct. 6. He retired in 2020 as Vice President of Safety & Insurance after 50 years with the company.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Truly Nolen
According to a company spokesperson, Bob Hartley died Oct. 6. He retired in 2020 as Vice President of Safety & Insurance after 50 years with the company.
According to a company spokesperson, Bob Hartley died Oct. 6. He retired in 2020 as Vice President of Safety & Insurance after 50 years with the company.
Posted at 7:42 AM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 10:42:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Truly Nolen executive died last week at age 80.

According to a company spokesperson, Bob Hartley died Oct. 6. He retired in 2020 as Vice President of Safety & Insurance after 50 years with the company.

He would have turned 81 Oct. 19.

Hartley first came to Tucson while in the Air Force, in which he served as a Radar Technician in the Air Force on Mount Lemmon. He was honorably discharged in 1969 and settled in Tucson.

Truly Nolen hired him on the spot as a Termite Inspector and worked his way up the company over the decades.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

PINK OUT THE PARK WITH US!