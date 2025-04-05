Long-time local business Tucson Appliance braces for tariff price increase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Appliance has been a fixture midtown for nearly 35 years.

The family-owned business has survived the great recession and the COVID pandemic.

Now, Tucson Appliance, 4229 E. Speedway Blvd., is preparing for the across-the-board tariffs and the impact those tariffs will likely have on the appliance industry.

Corbin Edwards is a third-generation owner of Tucson Appliance in midtown. When asked how soon he expects to see tariff-related price increases, he told me, "We expect to see it now."

He says appliance manufacturers in countries like China, Canada, Turkey and Mexico have already notified them this week to expect price increases because of the sweeping tariffs on foreign products and parts.

"We don't know the exact model numbers or percentage of how much they're going to go up. They predict nearly up to 6% per model," Edwards said.

As a locally owned small business, Edwards tells me that's not a cost they can absorb.

So, as they await the arrival of new appliances— and the expected higher prices—Edwards says savvy shoppers are taking advantage of appliances they have in stock now.

"In the past week, there's been about 50 more customers per day, I'd say," Edwards tells me.

In anticipation of the tariffs, and an uptick in customers trying to buy before any likely price increase, Corbin's father, Chris Edwards, brought in another $500,000 worth of inventory.

Corbin Edwards: "Rough estimate, probably like 2,000."

Pat Parris: "2,000 refrigerators, ranges, washers, dryers."



Corbin Edwards: "Microwaves, stuff like that yeah."



Pat Parris: "You're ready for people to come buy at the price as of now, not what it might be in a couple of months."



Corbin Edwards: "Exactly."

We've also been reporting on a similar situation with auto dealers in Arizona who were bringing in extra inventory ahead of tariffs, which will likely raise the price of cars being built in Mexico and Canada.