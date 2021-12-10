Watch
Lockdowns lifted at Tucson High, Roskruge Middle

TUSD
Google Maps
<p>Tucson High School in Tucson, Ariz.</p>
Tucson High School
Posted at 9:59 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 11:59:49-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A report of a neighborhood shooting caused brief lockdowns at Tucson High and Roskruge Bilingual K-8 Middle School Friday morning.

Tucson police investigated the shooting and said no one was injured and no suspect was identified.

TUSD sent this message to parents:

The lockdown has been lifted and classes have resumed.

Here is the message we sent to families:

Hello Tucson High and Roskruge Community

Our school was in a hard lockdown at this time per Tucson Police Department due to disturbance in the neighborhood. This means no one can enter or exit the school. TPD and TUSD School Safety are on campus and investigating the neighborhood area. We will send a follow-up message when the lockdown is lifted.

All staff and students currently on campus are safe.

Thank you for your understanding

Shawna Rodriguez

Yvonne Torres

Principals

Roskruge is located at 501 E. Sixth Street. Tucson High is at 400 N. Second Ave.

