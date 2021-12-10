Lockdowns lifted at Tucson High, Roskruge Middle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A report of a neighborhood shooting caused brief lockdowns at Tucson High and Roskruge Bilingual K-8 Middle School Friday morning.

Tucson police investigated the shooting and said no one was injured and no suspect was identified.

TUSD sent this message to parents:

The lockdown has been lifted and classes have resumed.



Here is the message we sent to families:



Hello Tucson High and Roskruge Community



Our school was in a hard lockdown at this time per Tucson Police Department due to disturbance in the neighborhood. This means no one can enter or exit the school. TPD and TUSD School Safety are on campus and investigating the neighborhood area. We will send a follow-up message when the lockdown is lifted.



All staff and students currently on campus are safe.



Thank you for your understanding



Shawna Rodriguez



Yvonne Torres



Principals





Roskruge is located at 501 E. Sixth Street. Tucson High is at 400 N. Second Ave.

