Lockdown at Sahuaro High School after non-student was seen on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday morning, Sahuaro High School went on lockdown after an external individual was seen on campus.

SHS immediately contact the Tucson Police Department and School Safety, activating secure protocol as a precaution.

The individual left campus and later attempted to return.

The situation has been resolved, and normal operations have resumed, with heightened School Safety presence as an extra precaution.

Principal Roberto A. Estella informed the Sahuaro Community about the security incident on campus and provided additional security from the School Safety.

"The situation is now resolved, and normal school operations have resumed," Principal Estella said. "Rest assured, the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority."

Principal Estrella emphasized the importance of student and staff safety.

