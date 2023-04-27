Lockdown at Rio Vista Elementary School due to police activity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rio Vista Elementary School went on lockdown on due to police activity in the neighborhood.

Students and staff were safe.

RVES parents and families were sent a letter notifying them of the situation:

Good afternoon, Rio Vista Families.



I’m writing to make you aware that our school was put on lockdown this afternoon because of police activity in the neighborhood. Police lifted the lockdown when the issue was resolved.



Students and staff were safe during the situation, and dismissal occurred normally.



Some children were on the playground when the incident began and were frightened by noises they heard and the need to hurry back to our buildings. Our teachers, administrators and support staff comforted them and assured them they were safe. You may want to check in with them tonight to make sure they are feeling OK after this unsettling afternoon.



We are here for anyone who needs extra help or support, and I am happy to answer any questions or concerns you may have.



I want to take a moment to express my appreciation to law enforcement and to our school staff for their quick action to keep our campus safe. I also want to share how proud I am of our students for the way they responded to the situation.



Thank you.