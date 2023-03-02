Lockdown at Canyon del Oro High School due to gun nearby

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department responded to an off-campus incident near Canyon del Oro High School.
Officers were notified of a firearm near CDO.
A lockdown was implemented for safety reasons.
Officers quickly located and arrested all involved.
There is no current threat to the school or community.
The suspect was not connected with the school.
Two people were arrested, says OVPD.
According to OVPD, there were no injuries, and the firearm was never discharged.
