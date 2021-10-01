Locals mourn Green Valley Pecan Store's upcoming closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The pecan trees in Sahuarita have become a staple of the city. They were planted in the 1960s by the Walden family. Now the Waldens manage more than 7,000 acres of orchards through their Farmer’s Investment Company, known as FICO. They produced so many pecans that in 1981, FICO opened the green valley pecans store. Since then, they’ve brought the fruits of the land to thousands of homes across the country.

“They have a product that I don’t know where else to buy anything like this,” said Holly Meyers, a local customer.

Holly Meyers has gotten her pecans from Green Valley for nine years.

“I love to bake with their pecans I usually bring them back home and that’s the only pecans I’ve been using for all these years,” Meyers said.

But Meyers and other common-goers now have to stock up for the long winter.

“This is always one of our regular stops because it’s a fun place to shop and it’s a unique item that you can’t get anywhere else and they make wonderful gifts,” said Jim Boelter, a local customer.

Employees say they're shutting down the shop at the end of the year. This comes after FICO announced the closure of their Sahuarita Pecan Processing Plant. The orchard of trees will remain, but the Waldens will outsource their pecan shelling and processing.

“I didn’t know it was closing I was actually looking forward to coming and buying pies and stuff for thanksgiving.” said Bianca Saucedo, a local customer.

The store, like the pecan trees, has become a relic of the community. Dozens stopped by today to say their goodbyes.

“Stocked up on my coffee right away and forgot to get a couple of gifts so came back and came back again today to buy butterscotch covered pecans," Meyers said. "I'm going to miss this place terribly because their stuff is so good.”

Green Valley Pecans will officially close on December 31, so locals still have some time to get their stocking stuffers and pecan pies.

