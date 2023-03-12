Locals come out to support Ukrainian fundraiser in Sonoita

SONOITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jim Koweek isn’t Ukrainian, nor has he ever been to the country, But it was during a job at Fort Huachuca that he realized that despite how well he might have it, others aren’t as well-off.

That's when he decided to hold the auction on Saturday to benefit humanitarian efforts in the country.

"It occurred to me, nobody was bombing me, nobody was trying to take out my electricity, nobody was trying to kill me," Koweek said. "That gave me a whole different perspective."

Saturday’s fundraiser featured live music, food and artwork, including various items native to Ukraine.

Ihor Kunasz is the president of the Ukrainian American Society of Tucson. The Russia-Ukraine war hits close to home for the French-born Ukrainian, who still has family in the war-torn country.

"We’ve visited several times. But at this point in time, it’s the internet [we use to communicate]," he said. "We asked them, "Are you okay?" "Are you safe?’"

Koweek believes that as Americans, we have a duty to act and look out for those who are not as fortunate.

"I’ve always believed America is the greatest country in the world," he said. "But saying it’s the greatest doesn’t prove anything. Actions are going to be what prove it."

It’s been over a year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Thousands have been killed, and thousands more have fled the country. Then there are those not so fortunate to make it out as the war continues with no end in sight.

"This is where we need to stop it," Kunasz said. "We need to be aware of this, and we need to support Ukraine so they stop that invasion so we don’t have to get involved."

All proceeds from today’s auction will go towards United24, a global initiative to support Ukraine, as well as Razom, a non-profit Ukrainian-American organization.