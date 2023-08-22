Local woman turns down UArizona scholarship to chase her dream as a singer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the spirit of back to school, one local woman is taking a different route after graduation. Instead of hitting the books, she’s hitting the stage.

“I didn’t want to put it on the back burner because I feel like this is the best time of my life to really go for this," said Ariel Miranda.

Ariel was just 7-years-old when she got her first guitar and started to sing. But in the blink of an eye, it was time to graduate from high school and decide what's next. Ariel turned down a scholarship to attend the University of Arizona to pursue a career in singing and songwriting.

“There's been a lot of opportunities. I don't want to stop now because college is something I feel like I can always go back to if I feel like I need to," said Miranda.

"I don't want to look back and regret it, I want to put all my focus on it because my biggest passion in life.”

Auditioning on big stages like American Idol, The Voice and America's Got Talent. Ariel has her sights set on becoming the next big star.

“Unfortunately it did not air. I did not get past the first round. I only got one yes from Katy Perry. I needed two to move on," she said. Ariel is currently booking her own gigs at restaurants in Tucson, hoping her voice inspires the place she's always called home.