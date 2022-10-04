Local volunteer awaiting orders to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN). — Just days after Hurricane Ian struck Florida volunteers from all over the country are on their way to help out.

Emmet McGuire has a go-bag packed and ready to go. All he is missing is that phone call from the American Red Cross telling him that they are ready.

This is not his first deployment and certainly won’t be his last.

“We’re all brothers and sisters right," said McGuire.

Emmet has been a volunteer with the Red Cross of Southern Arizona since 2019. Hurricane Ian will be his 10th deployment. Just weeks ago, he was volunteering in California during the Mosquito Fire as Ian made landfall.

“I wasn’t here quick enough to be a part of the original team that’s going. I will probably go in as the second wave, to replace them,” said McGuire.

Once the Red Cross of Southern Arizona calls Emmet, he will have 24 to 48 hours to pack up and leave. When he gets to Florida, the American Red Cross will assign him a task for the 14 days. For Emmet this deployment hits closer to home.

“I have a lot of memories of what Fort Meyers looked like, before Hurricane Ian," said McGuire.

Whether it’s distributing food, cleaning up debris or offering a hug, Emmet says the conversations with the people he meets lasts a lifetime.

Emmet calls his deployment to Florida his “Big Ten” a milestone that is priceless.

“You’re getting paid in your heart, that’s where the payment comes from," said McGuire.

Emmet expects to get that phone call sometime this week.

Volunteers are still desperately needed to continue providing help and support in Florida. Visit the Red Cross website for more ways to help.