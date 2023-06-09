Local TMC child featured on nationwide Cheerios box

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Navidad Family sought answers at TMC for Children after their son Logan was struggling to respond at just 2-years-old. Immediately after being diagnosed with dramatic hearing loss, Logan underwent numerous surgeries and saw many TMC speech and audiology therapists.

For his mom, the feeling of the unknown is something she will never forget.

"When you have a child that can't really hear you, and you don't know what's wrong when they're upset, it hurts you just as bad as it hurts them," said Samantha Navidad, Logan’s Mom.

Now at 8-years-old getting ready to tackle 4th grade, Logan got a call from the Children's Miracle Network and TMC for Children that would put his smiling face on a bright yellow Cheerios box.

Every year the Children’s Miracle Network and TMC for Children’s Hospital work together and choose a champion in our community to represent children treated at their hospital.

“He just says, hi and people melt, that's all it takes. It's just a little hi and that wave to be able to see that it does stay local and all of funds don't go anywhere else. They stay with TMC for Children," said Rachel Caho, TMC Foundation.

This recognition means Logan represents not only TMC for Children, but all 170 Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. This was the first time a TMC's local champion child was chosen as a national ambassador.

Also, General Mills gave a portion of its May sales to the Children's Miracle Network.

“It's nice to know that he's able to show other kids that it's ok, things can get done, things can happen," said Navidad.