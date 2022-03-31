Local teams racing cars at Tucson Speedway feel strain of higher fuel, transportation costs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At last check on Mar. 31, AAA shows the average gas price in Pima County sits at $4.49 a gallon. It's below Arizona's average, $4.68/g, but both those figures stand higher than the national average of $4.22 per gallon.

In checking those gas prices falling or rising, KGUN 9 also wanted to look at other ways more expensive fuel impacts our community.

Motor-sport lovers may feel they're facing greater financial constraints. Tucson Speedway's season is two races in, and after stopping by the racetrack, teams shared that they're paying more not just for race fuel and parts, but for simply getting all their gear to the track.

In his 12 years of racing experience, Dylan Jones said he feels his team's budget is getting tighter.

"Definitely when you want to finish on the podium, just pray to break even, when you leave the racetrack, on fuel," he said.

The 110 octane fuel his team with Jones Racing needs to compete has gone up to double digits, wavering between $10-12.

Race teams buy the fuel by the barrel, and burn through it quickly. "We run like 100 laps," Jones said. "We ran 12 gallons out of the car, so in that... we run 16-second laps. It doesn't take long until you're burning."

Walking through the pit area at Tucson Speedway, other racers and teams practicing for the first races of the season said they, too, have had to pay more of their own funds to move the performance cars and gear from home to the racetrack.

Diesel costs, in part, stalled Brent Bonnett's travel plans to compete at another race with his BB Motorsports team.

"Last weekend in fact," he said. "We were top five points in a national racing series. Because of the cost of fuel, we did not attend."

Another yellow flag making smaller race teams break and pull over is the rise in gas and diesel prices delaying replacement parts from arriving on time.

That may have had a role in Jones dusting off his backup car to practice. "Couldn't get (the parts). Back orders, you could overnight all you want," Jones said. "It ain't coming."

Tucson Speedway promoter John Lashley said the racetrack is also paying more for in-demand race tires so teams can keep pursuing their passions.

"We've tried so hard to to give them the most affordable racing that we possibly can, because that's the only reason that these family teams can come out here," Lashley said.

Lashley said he thinks the families who make up most of the local racing community will budget as best they can to come back throughout the year.

"I think it's too early to tell the impact," he said. "If you come back in May, [we may] have a better judge of how we're doing at that time."

The season is still young, and among all the different cars in events, Lashley says around 340 teams will wait for their marks on the speedway's 10th anniversary.

