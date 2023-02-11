Local shop Baskets Made with Love empowers the special needs community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For Sharon Callaway, there's nothing she'd rather be doing than working at Baskets Made with Love.

"I'm a fast worker," she said.

The local gift basket shop creates customized baskets for every occasion and holiday while also employing those with special needs.

"I love my job and it's like a family in here," Callaway said. "It's really hard for disabled people to take a job like this and it's the best job that I've had in my whole life."

Baskets Made with Love opened its doors a year ago by Tamara Varga and since then, it's grown. The basket team has eight people and they create five to 10 baskets each day.

"I have two special needs children so I have a passion for this and i wanted to create something that I could send them too," Varga said. "I saw that there was a real need for work in our community and the special need population and a place where they can use their creativity."

The team sells the baskets online and in person.

