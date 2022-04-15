Local shelters, rescues hold adoption event this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. — With local shelters and rescues experiencing high intake numbers, the Pima Animal Care Center is teaming up with other groups for a countywide adoption event.

PACC says it has been in Code Red or Code Orange since July 2021, meaning the shelter is running out of space for pets. “On any given day, PACC has around 600 pets at the shelter, along with 1,200 in foster care,” she said. “Plus, the shelter takes in anywhere from 50 to 100 pets every day. This doesn’t even include the number of people who are rehoming their pets. Pima County is full of pets that need homes.”

On April 15th and 16th, those looking to adopt a pet can stop by any of the five participating locations. The goal is to find homes for 400 pets over the weekend.

Here is a list of those participating:

----

