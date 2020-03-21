Local restaurants staying open by offering take-out

TUCSON, Arizona — At Caruso's Italian Restaurant on fourth avenue, dining in has come to a complete stop.

Brianna Brown normally serves tables five days a week, but now, she answers take-out orders two days a week.

"You can get food elsewhere other than the grocery store," said Brown. "And, you are helping people who you know are surviving off your orders, basically."

Instead of today's "special," it's a "new normal," of hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes.

"Even with the take-out windows, they're just not going to get the same amount of support, I believe, if we were able to walk in," said local resident Bridget Werchan.

Tucson is helping out small businesses by by letting people park on fourth avenue for free when it's for take-out orders.

"The local businesses here just need all of our support," said Werchan.

Brown is like many others, just doing the best she can.

"There are definitely a lot of hours I could have been working that I'm not anymore," said Brown. "It's a little unfortunate but I'm just thankful to have what I have, and to be sharing it with my fellow colleagues."