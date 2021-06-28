Local research project asking for photos of bobcats in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Have you spotted a bobcat in your neighborhood recently? A local research project is asking for photos to learn more about the animal.

"Bobcats in Tucson" studies bobcats who roam in the Tucson Mountains near Gates Pass, as well the ones who travel into the Tucson Metro area.

"We are capturing bobcats at the urban/wildlands interface and fitting them with removable satellite radio collars. We will be tracking their movements 3-4 times daily via GPS satellites. We hope to better understand where they hunt, rest, give birth, and raise kittens in the specific study area," the project's website says.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department, which is helping to fund the study, says nine bobcats have already had collars placed on them, leading to 3,500 locations being logged to date.

How you can help:

If you see a bobcat in your area, send an email to bobcatsintucson@gmail.com.

In the email, include your name, address or GPS coordinates, the date and a photo if you have one.

