Saguaro National Park seeks photos of Gila monsters in the wild

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Saguaro National Park is asking the public for help in order to learn more about the Southwest's most elusive lizard.

The park is seeking pictures of Gila monsters in the wild as part of its new initiative - the "Gila Monster Project."

KGUN

"The project is continuing as a long-term citizen science program that includes collecting photographs of individual Gila monsters living in (or within a half-mile of) Saguaro National Park. Like fingerprints, a Gila monster's pattern is unique to each lizard. Therefore, it is possible to identify individuals by the pattern on their bodies seen in photos," the park said in a news release.

If you spot a Gila monster on your next hike at Saguaro National Park, take a picture from a safe distance, and send an email to gilamonsterresearch@gmail.com with the location of where you spotted the lizard.

Park officials say the submitted images will help answer questions about the animal, including how they live, their population size, and more.

For more information on the "Gila Monster Project," click here.



