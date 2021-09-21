Local repair shop details cell phone part shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There’s a chip and parts shortage hitting several industries as a result of the pandemic.

Locally, Cellular Repair Solutions LLC said the cell phone repair industry is seeing a parts shortage across the board as a result of the pandemic.

Owner Sean O'Rourke said it's causing longer wait times and higher prices.

"A lot of the main parts between iPhone's and Samsung's—they are a lot more difficult to get and then when we can get them. They are a lot more expensive,” said Sean O'Rourke.

O'Rourke said when the pandemic hit it not only brought on a wave of people who needed repairs it also presented parts shortage.

He said that led to customers waiting a little longer than they wanted to.

"There were points where I was like I hope I can get you apart. I’ll call around locally or if I can find it. If not, because ninety percent of the part that was at the manufacturers that we order from — all it said was notify me across the board," he said.

He said while the number of customers has slowed a bit—business has been steady.

O'Rourke leaves this advice for people who find themselves in need of getting their devices fixed.

“I would try to get it done as soon as possible with whatever money you have to try to accommodate it," he said.

Despite the parts shortage, O’Rourke said that he’s working hard to accommodate all of his customers both financially and with parts.

