Customers turning to car auctions to find a decent deal in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — It is going to cost you more money to buy a used or new car right now. Experts say supply chain issues are causing shortages which leads to more demand and higher prices.

“Really everyone is fighting for vehicles right now,” said Sierra Auction Tucson General Manager jeff Hearney. He says people hunting for a bargain has led to a 15% increase in bidders.

“The chip shortage that is hitting everyone, which is making car buyers be more creative with their purchases, has opened the door for companies like Sierra Auction to thrive.”

The company sells retired Pima County and City of Tucson vehicles along with other used cars. They are inviting the public to check out their inventory this Friday and holding an online auction Saturday.

Hearney says at auction a hidden gem can be scooped up for less than what it would cost at a dealership. If you can’t hold off on making a car purchase this pandemic, Hearney says an auction might be something to consider.

“We definitely have our higher end vehicles which may need little to no work at all, and we have your weekend project vehicle as well.”

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

