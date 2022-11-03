Local refugee group connects through music

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Iskashitaa Refugee Network is a group in Tucson that works to reduce food waste in Southern Arizona while connecting refugees to resources and a sense of community.

The group harvests food every Monday and Friday. On Wednesdays, they participate in a garden and art program.

Group members have a multicultural drum circle each month.

It’s a universal language—not the language of music but the language of kindness.

“I think everyone here, that's just the mentality that we go into it. Kindness, compassion and patience with each other,” said Iskashitaa’s Refugee Garden and Art Coordinator, Chris Destiche.

Iskashitaa means “working collaboratively together.”

“We do two main things, connecting refugees to resources and building a sense of community for them and also cutting down on food waste-- which is a big problem around Tucson,” said Destiche.

Bustan Ali left Afghanistan in 2012. He hasn’t seen his family since.

“I come from Kenya. Before Kenya, my country is Afghanistan,” said Ali.

He said the Iskashitaa group has helped him have family here.

“I think they are my family,” said Ali.

When the group isn’t harvesting, they’re doing activities like music or decorating bricks for their next garden.

“I work with Iskashitaa 500 hours. I work with them, volunteer,” said Ali.

The refugees come from different countries and speak different languages, but they still provide support for each other because kindness is a universal language.